Drugs worth Rs 1250 crore seized in Delhi

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has got a big success. Drugs worth 1250 crores have been caught in Delhi. Two Afghan nationals have also been caught along with the consignment of drugs.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

