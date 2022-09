Dumka Murder Case: Then a girl became a victim of cruelty, first rape and then murder

A 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree by locals in Jharkhand's Dumka in the early hours of Friday. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

