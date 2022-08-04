NewsVideos

ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut

The troubles of Sanjay Raut trapped in the Patra Chawl scam are increasing, recently the ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in a money laundering case related to the Chawl scam. According to sources, this summon has been sent after the transactions from Varsha Raut's bank account were disclosed.

Aug 04, 2022
