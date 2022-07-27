ED questioning Sonia Gandhi: Congress staging Satyagraha for 'Position of Power' ?
Sonia Gandhi has come out of the ED office amid interrogation on the third day. ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and till now 3 hours of questioning has been done. Congress workers are protesting against ED
Sonia Gandhi has come out of the ED office amid interrogation on the third day. ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and till now 3 hours of questioning has been done. Congress workers are protesting against ED