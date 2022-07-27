ED questioning Sonia Gandhi: Congress staging Satyagraha for 'Position of Power' ?

Sonia Gandhi has come out of the ED office amid interrogation on the third day. ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and till now 3 hours of questioning has been done. Congress workers are protesting against ED

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi has come out of the ED office amid interrogation on the third day. ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and till now 3 hours of questioning has been done. Congress workers are protesting against ED