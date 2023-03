videoDetails

ED raid in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in IAS Pooja Singhal case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

ED's raid has taken place in Hazaribagh of Jharkhand. The Enforcement Directorate has raided the locations of Izhar Ansari. ED has recovered Rs 3.5 crore in this raid.