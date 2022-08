ED recovers AK-47 rifles from residence of close aide of CM Hemant Soren

ED has found AK-47 during raids in Ranchi. This AK-47 has been found from the house of Prem Prakash, close to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

ED has found AK-47 during raids in Ranchi. This AK-47 has been found from the house of Prem Prakash, close to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.