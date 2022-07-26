NewsVideos

ED sends summon to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case

TMC MLAs are on ED's radar in teacher recruitment scam case. After the arrest of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, the ED has now summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya. He has been called by the ED for questioning yesterday.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
TMC MLAs are on ED's radar in teacher recruitment scam case. After the arrest of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, the ED has now summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya. He has been called by the ED for questioning yesterday.

All Videos

SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
3:56
SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break
3:23
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police for protesting against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi
2:31
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police for protesting against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi
24 people die till now in Gujarat spurious tragedy | Zee English News
24 people die till now in Gujarat spurious tragedy | Zee English News
Badhir News: Congress create ruckus over ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi
4:38
Badhir News: Congress create ruckus over ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Trending Videos

3:56
SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
3:23
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break
2:31
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police for protesting against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi
24 people die till now in Gujarat spurious tragedy | Zee English News
4:38
Badhir News: Congress create ruckus over ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi
Manik Bhattacharya,manik bhattacharya fines,Samik Bhattacharya,ed summons manik bhattacharya,high court on manik bhattacharya,manik bhattacharya summoned by ed,ed summons tmc mla manik bhattacharya,tmc mla manik bhattacharya summoned by ed,Manik Saha,Manik Sarkar,partha chatterjee and arpita,West Bengal SSC scam,ssc scam west bengal,Bengal Minister,Bengal SSC scam,teacher recruitment scam bengal,ssc scam in bengal,ssc scam case bengal,ed raids bengal,