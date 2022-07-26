ED sends summon to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case

TMC MLAs are on ED's radar in teacher recruitment scam case. After the arrest of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, the ED has now summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya. He has been called by the ED for questioning yesterday.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

