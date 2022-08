ED team has left for the court with Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut's medical has been done and now the ED team has left for the court with him. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED late last night.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Sanjay Raut's medical has been done and now the ED team has left for the court with him. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED late last night.