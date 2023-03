videoDetails

Election 2023 Results: BJP alliance ahead in 50 out of 60 seats in Nagaland

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for assembly elections is going on in 3 states Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. BJP alliance ahead in 50 out of 60 seats in Nagaland, Congress has not opened its account