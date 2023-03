videoDetails

Election 2023 Video: Vote Counting to begin in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Election 2023 Video: In a short while, the counting of votes will be done for the assembly elections in the three states of the North East. During this, counting of votes will be done on the seats of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. A total of 113 centers have been set up for this process.