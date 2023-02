videoDetails

Election 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah on Bihar tour today, conduct election campaign from Valmiki Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Today is considered very important for the politics of Bihar. Where on one hand the Grand Alliance is holding a rally against the BJP, on the other hand Home Minister Amit Shah will also address two public meetings in Bihar today.