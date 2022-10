Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday told Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to “submit documentary proof” to substantiate his allegation last month that names of 20,000 voters from the Yadav and Muslim communities were deleted from almost all 403 assembly constituencies at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state elections in February-March this year, people familiar with the matter said.