Election On Zee: 27 percent voting in Goa till 11 am

Voting for the second phase of UP assembly elections 2022 has started. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the public about this. Voting is also going on in Goa and Uttarakhand. Till 11 am, 27 percent voting has been done in Goa. Up to 19 percent polling has been recorded in Uttarakhand till 11 am.