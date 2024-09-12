Advertisement
Weather Update Today: IMD issues red alert

Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Weather Update: The spell of rain continues in the country. Delhi also received heavy rainfall last night. From Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan. From Bihar to Chhattisgarh or you can say that half of India is grappling with the havoc of floods and rains. The natural calamity is wreaking havoc, in some places settlements have been destroyed, in some places roads and houses have been damaged. The situation is very bad due to floods and rains. The velocity of water is so intense that whoever is coming forward is either getting swept away or getting submerged in water and if the weather department is to be believed, the weather will continue to wreak havoc for a few more days.

