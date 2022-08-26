Every child knows about Manish Sisodia- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly that if you ask people who is the education minister in the central government, I don't think anyone will know. There is only one education minister in this country 'Manish Sisodia' and every child speaks this.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

