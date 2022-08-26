NewsVideos

Every child knows about Manish Sisodia- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly that if you ask people who is the education minister in the central government, I don't think anyone will know. There is only one education minister in this country 'Manish Sisodia' and every child speaks this.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly that if you ask people who is the education minister in the central government, I don't think anyone will know. There is only one education minister in this country 'Manish Sisodia' and every child speaks this.

All Videos

Rotten food at AIIMS Delhi mess, resident doctor protest against the AIIMS authority
Rotten food at AIIMS Delhi mess, resident doctor protest against the AIIMS authority
Sonali Phogat Murder: CCTV footage of Sonali before her death surfaced
10:34
Sonali Phogat Murder: CCTV footage of Sonali before her death surfaced
Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation: Exclusive interview of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah
20:27
Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation: Exclusive interview of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah
Ghulam Nabi curses Rahul Gandhi in his resignation
7:1
Ghulam Nabi curses Rahul Gandhi in his resignation
PM Modi got emotional on Ghulam Nabi's farewell
4:29
PM Modi got emotional on Ghulam Nabi's farewell

Trending Videos

Rotten food at AIIMS Delhi mess, resident doctor protest against the AIIMS authority
10:34
Sonali Phogat Murder: CCTV footage of Sonali before her death surfaced
20:27
Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation: Exclusive interview of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah
7:1
Ghulam Nabi curses Rahul Gandhi in his resignation
4:29
PM Modi got emotional on Ghulam Nabi's farewell
Manish Sisodia,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal and manish sisodia,kejriwal and manish sisodia latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news today,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia CBI raid,Kejriwal,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia live,Arvind kejriwal live,manish sisodia latest news,arvind kejriwal latest news,manish sisodia latest news today,kejriwal latest news,Kejriwal vs Modi,manish sisodia shiksha mantri,Zee News,dilli vidhansabha,