Every child knows about Manish Sisodia- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly that if you ask people who is the education minister in the central government, I don't think anyone will know. There is only one education minister in this country 'Manish Sisodia' and every child speaks this.
