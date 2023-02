videoDetails

Everyday new revelations in Nikki murder case, 5 years old ply ends in fridge

| Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Delhi Police has made a big disclosure in the Nikki murder case. Accused Sahil Gehlot had deleted all the data including WhatsApp chats from Nikki Yadav's phone after the murder. Everyday there are new revelations in this matter