NewsVideos

Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir!

|Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The Ram temple will be ready by the year 2024. See in this report how far the work of Ayodhya Ram temple has reached.

All Videos

Anti-Covid protests flare up in China
20:40
Anti-Covid protests flare up in China
Another big revelation in Shraddha murder case!
15:31
Another big revelation in Shraddha murder case!
Maharashtra: Foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses
1:7
Maharashtra: Foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi fiercely attacks Asaduddin Owaisi
1H1:56
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi fiercely attacks Asaduddin Owaisi
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 'Even terrorism is a Vote Bank for Congress,' says PM Modi
15:35
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 'Even terrorism is a Vote Bank for Congress,' says PM Modi

Trending Videos

20:40
Anti-Covid protests flare up in China
15:31
Another big revelation in Shraddha murder case!
1:7
Maharashtra: Foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses
1H1:56
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi fiercely attacks Asaduddin Owaisi
15:35
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 'Even terrorism is a Vote Bank for Congress,' says PM Modi
Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,Ram Mandir construction,ram mandir construction latest update,ram mandir construction video,ram mandir construction in ayodhya,ram mandir construction update today,Ayodhya,ayodhya live,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ayodhya ram mandir video,Ram Temple,Ram temple Ayodhya,ram temple construction update,Zee News,ram mandir darshan,