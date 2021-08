Exclusive: Men's Hockey team, won bronze medal in Olympics, thanks the nation for its blessings

Thursday was another important day in the hockey history of India. The men's team played their second and final claim against Germany and won the bronze-medal match. Manpreet Singh's team won the Bronze medal in Olympics, which no other Indian hockey team had achieved in the last 41 years. In this video, watch an exclusive conversation of the men's hockey team with Zee News.