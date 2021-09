Exclusive: Video of the arrival of the police after the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri surfaced

An EXCLUSIVE video has surfaced after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. This video is after the arrival of the police at the Baghambari Math. In this video the dead body of Mahant is visible on the floor. In the video, IG KP Singh is also seen interrogating the disciples living in the monastery in this regard. This video is 1.45 minutes long.