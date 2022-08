Explosive planted under car to kill sub-inspector in Punjab

In Amritsar, an explosive was planted under his car with the intention of killing a police officer. But due to the caution of the young man who came to clean the car, the life of the police officer was saved.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

