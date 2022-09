Fake hospital busted in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Garhwa, the administration raided a fake hospital, in which a surprising case has come to the fore. In the basement, fake doctors were operating on patients.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

