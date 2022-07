Famous Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji killed in Karnataka's Hubballi

A heart-wrenching case has come to the fore from Karnataka's Hubballi, where two men disguised as disciples of famous Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji killed him by stabbing with a knife.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

