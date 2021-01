Farmers have announced to take out Tractor March on 26 January in Delhi

Farmers have announced to take out Tractor March on 26 January in the country's capital Delhi to pressurize the government over Farm laws. Keeping in view with the security on Republic Day, the Delhi Police does not want the farmers to take a march, this is also going to be held with the Delhi Police. Also, a hearing is to be held in the Supreme Court today on the same issue.