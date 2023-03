videoDetails

Farmers holds Mahapanchayat across the country over MSP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Farmers are going to organize mahapanchayat across the country. Farmers are protesting for the demand of MSP even in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. During this, the possibility of mobilization of about 20 thousand farmers is being expressed.