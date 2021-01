Farmers Protest: Farmers Organization will hold a meeting on the government's proposal on 23 January

Today is the 69th day of the farmer's protest, the 11th round of talks between farmers and government also failed. The government bluntly stated that the farmers' organizations should give their decision on the government's proposal, with which the farmers will talk at 11 am today. Also, on January 26, farmers will hold an important meeting with Delhi Police on the tractor rally of farmers.