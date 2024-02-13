trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720775
Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan started on Delhi Border, farmer leader gave a big statement

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Farmers Protest: केंद्रीय मंत्रियों (Union Ministers) और किसान नेताओं (Farmer Leader) के बीच 12 फरवरी को हुई बैठक के बाद किसान मजदूर मोर्चा (KMM) (Kisan Mazdoor Morcha) के संयोजक सरवन सिंह पंढेर (Sarwan Singh Pandher) ने कहा कि सरकार के पास कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है (Govt did not have any proposal…). विशेष रूप से, किसान (Farmers) अपनी मांगों को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन (Protest) कर रहे हैं जिनमें "MSP Guarantee Law" और कर्ज माफी शामिल है. सुरक्षा उपायों के तहत, दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) ने सार्वजनिक बैठकों और दिल्ली (Delhi) में प्रवेश करने वाले ट्रैक्टरों और ट्रॉलियों (Tractors and Trolleys) पर एक महीने का प्रतिबंध (Ban) लगा दिया है.

