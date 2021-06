Farooq Abdullah: I won't say anything on Mehbooba Mufti's statement about talks with Pakistan

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah made a shocking statement before reaching the PM residence for an all-party meeting called by PM Modi on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, Farooq Abdullah called Mehbooba Mufti's statement about talks with Pakistan as his personal and refused to comment. Meeting on J&K issue is going on at PM's residence.