DNA: Why did Owaisi say that land will be taken away?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

DNA: How Asaduddin Owaisi has become an inciting Bhaijaan in the name of Waqf Bill. He is leaving no stone unturned to provoke Muslims against the Waqf Bill... Asaduddin Owaisi has been playing on the front foot against the Waqf Bill since the beginning... But in the name of protest, Owaisi has now started taking his game to the next level...