DNA: How did a letter create chaos in Dharavi Mosque dispute?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:16 AM IST

DNA: When a notice is received on illegal construction of a mosque in Mumbai...thousands of people are gathered...and after threatening with force...the administrative team is sent back. The case is of Dharavi's Masjid e Subhani...where a letter was issued as soon as the notice was received...it was written in the letter that people will come to demolish the mosque...so reach in maximum numbers...and protect the mosque...and the time was also mentioned...it was clearly written in the letter that people should gather around the mosque by 9 am.