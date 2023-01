videoDetails

Fierce Clash Between Two Groups Of Masjid Committee In Bilasipara Area Of Assam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Two groups of Masjid Committee clashed with each other in Dhubri district of Bilasipara area in Assam. During the fight, both the groups fiercely attacked each other with sticks. Many people got injured in this incident.