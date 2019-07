Film fraternity members concerned over lynching, use of 'Jai Sri Ram' as war cry, write to PM Modi

Several members of the film fraternity, historians and authors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concern over the increase in incidents of lynching and branding of citizens as “anti-nationals”. The letter, signed by filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Ketan Mehta, among others, asks the Prime Minister to act in this regard and ensure harsher laws against the menace. Watch this video to know more.