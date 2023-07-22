trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638779
Fire havoc in the forests of Greece

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
There is a fire in many places in the forests of Greece battling the scorching heat. Efforts to extinguish the fire are failing due to strong wind and rising temperature. Watch this special report
