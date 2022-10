Fire : Poisonous gas leak in Bhopal late on Wednesday night

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

There was a gas leak in Bhopal late on Wednesday night. Many people complained of burning in the eyes and shortness of breath. It is being told that there is a water purification plant in the area. In this, the accident happened due to the failure of the sight of the chlorine gas cylinder.