Firing on the occasion of Navratri in Udaipur, Rajasthan

|Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Celebratory firing was done on the occasion of installation of the idol of Maa Durga in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On the occasion of Navratri, people celebrated by firing in the air.

