Flood and rain in Himachal: 70 thousand people evacuated from Kullu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Himachal Flood: Nature has wreaked havoc in Himachal due to which people are facing many problems. So far 70 thousand people have been evacuated from Himachal's Kullu.
