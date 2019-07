Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, last rites today

Last rites of Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit will be performed this afternoon at the Nigam Bodh Ghat. She will be accorded a state funeral. 81-year old Dikshit passed away yesterday at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering cardiac arrest. Three-time Delhi Chief Minister is credited for giving the national capital its modern look.