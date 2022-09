Former MP CM Kamal Nath called to Delhi amid political crisis in Rajasthan

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, suspense has arisen regarding the nomination of Congress President of CM Ashok Gehlot. Now the party high command has called former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to Delhi. Relations between Kamal Nath and Gehlot are said to be good.