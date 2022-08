Former Union Minister and MP Mahesh Sharma reached Omaxe Society of Noida

In the Shrikant Tyagi case, former Union Minister and MP Mahesh Sharma also reached Omaxe Society of Noida. He met the aggrieved woman and assured her that within 48 hours the Noida Police would nab Tyagi.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

