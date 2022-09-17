NewsVideos

'Friend of Cheetah on Zee News'

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome cheetahs on the soil of India today. Today, after 74 years, cheetahs are coming to India. PM Modi will release these cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In this national park, 8 cheetahs coming from Namibia are to be kept. The special thing about this historic occasion is that today is also the birthday of PM Modi.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome cheetahs on the soil of India today. Today, after 74 years, cheetahs are coming to India. PM Modi will release these cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In this national park, 8 cheetahs coming from Namibia are to be kept. The special thing about this historic occasion is that today is also the birthday of PM Modi.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
how to wish modi ji on his birthday2022,Narendra Modi,Samarkand,Modi,Modi birthday,kuno national park,Narendra Modi birthday,sco full form,SCO,17 september 2022,sco summit 2022,SCO summit,Uzbekistan,cheetah in india,Namibia,PM Modi birthday,17 september,PM Modi,Vladimir Putin,modi ji birthday,modi age,modi birthday date,narendra modi age modi ji,Pakistan PM,narendra modi birthday wishes,narendra modi birthday 2022,