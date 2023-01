videoDetails

Furore of fierce fire in Ghasola of Gurugram, many slums burnt to ashes. Latest News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

A fire broke out in Ghasola in Gurugram. Due to the fire, many slums have been reduced to ashes, the fire brigade team has reached the spot and controlled the fire.