videoDetails

Gameover: Who's getting the injection to hide the injury? Big reveal in Zee Media's sting!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

There are many players in the country and abroad who use injections to keep their body fit and perform better. Now the players of the Indian team have also been affected by the termite called injection. BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has claimed this on Zee Media.