NewsVideos

Gandhi Statue Chicken Controversy: Center targets opposition's dharna

The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten below the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
The Center has targeted the sit-in protest of the suspended MPs of the opposition. Prahlad Joshi said that eating chicken in the name of dharna is an insult to great personalities. It is alleged that during the dharna, chicken was eaten below the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

All Videos

MCD launches WhatsApp helpline number to deal with mosquito menace
MCD launches WhatsApp helpline number to deal with mosquito menace
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Will Partha's secrets be revealed?
12:25
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Will Partha's secrets be revealed?
Zee Top News: Arpita cries before medical examination
2:38
Zee Top News: Arpita cries before medical examination
Delhi Police issues notice to State Excise Commissioner
3:13
Delhi Police issues notice to State Excise Commissioner
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee undergo medical examination
11:2
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee undergo medical examination

Trending Videos

MCD launches WhatsApp helpline number to deal with mosquito menace
12:25
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Will Partha's secrets be revealed?
2:38
Zee Top News: Arpita cries before medical examination
3:13
Delhi Police issues notice to State Excise Commissioner
11:2
Bengal Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee undergo medical examination
Gandhi Statue Chicken Controversy,chicken party under gandhi statue,congress chicken party,suspended mp,congress mp suspended,MPs suspended,Congress MPs suspended,Rajya Sabha MPs suspended,19 rajya sabha mps suspended,suspended,rajyasabha mp suspended,congress mps suspended from lok sabha,congress mp suspended from lok sabha,rajya sabha mp suspend,four congress mps suspended,Suspended MPs,12 MPs suspended,aap mp suspended,Suspended TMC MP,Prahlad Joshi,Hindi,