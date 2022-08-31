NewsVideos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Veer Savarkar's posters put up at Ganpati Puja pandal amid tension in Bengaluru

Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated across the country. Shri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik arrived at the mandap at the Idgah ground in Hubli in Karnataka with a picture of Savarkar and performed Ganesh puja. At the same time, pictures of Savarkar are coming out from the pandal in Bangalore.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
