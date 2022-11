General Bajwa Retirement: Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa gives a Big Message to the Army before leaving his post

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Pakistan's Current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire from his post today and will hand over the command to Asim Munir. A day before retiring, he gave a big message to Pakistani army. Know what he said.