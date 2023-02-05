NewsVideos
General Pervez Musharraf pass away, Kargil war hatch

|Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf has passed away. Pervez Musharraf breathed his last in Dubai. He was admitted in the hospital for a long time.

