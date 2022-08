Ghulam Nabi Azad News: Ghulam Nabi Azad cheated - Jairam Ramesh

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior leader of the Congress, has left the party. Responding to this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Ghulam Nabi has cheated.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

