Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all party positions

Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all the posts of Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad has fiercely cursed Rahul Gandhi in his resignation. he has written in his resignation that the Congress should take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

