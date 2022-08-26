NewsVideos

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all party positions

Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all the posts of Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad has fiercely cursed Rahul Gandhi in his resignation. he has written in his resignation that the Congress should take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all the posts of Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad has fiercely cursed Rahul Gandhi in his resignation. he has written in his resignation that the Congress should take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Ghulam Nabi Azad News: Congress's reaction on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation
Ghulam Nabi Azad News: Congress's reaction on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation
Ghulam Nabi Azad made serious allegations against the Congress party
Ghulam Nabi Azad made serious allegations against the Congress party
