Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation: Exclusive interview of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah

Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all Congress posts. Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah while talking to Zee Media said that I am sad because Ghulam Nabi has given all his life for Congress.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

