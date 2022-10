Gods on Currency: Kejriwal has taken a U-turn, says BJP’s Sambit Patra

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

Political uproar is increasing on the statement of Delhi CM Kejriwal. He has also demanded to put the photo of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the Indian currency. On which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that Kejriwal is pretending and God will not forgive him.