NewsVideos

Gopalganj By Election: BJP's Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj

|Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
BJP candidate from Gopalganj, Kusum Devi has won the election. He defeated RJD candidate Mohan Gupta by more than 2183 thousand votes.

All Videos

Rishi Sunak and family to move back to 'smaller flat' above 10 Downing Street
Rishi Sunak and family to move back to 'smaller flat' above 10 Downing Street
T20 WC 2022: Team India has scored 186 runs in 20 overs
13:47
T20 WC 2022: Team India has scored 186 runs in 20 overs
Himachal Election 2022: Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that 'UCC was remembered at the time of elections'?
2:36
Himachal Election 2022: Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that 'UCC was remembered at the time of elections'?
T20 WC 2022: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs
6:33
T20 WC 2022: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs
Himachal Election 2022: 'We will make a new custom... then BJP will bring it' says JP Nadda
4:1
Himachal Election 2022: 'We will make a new custom... then BJP will bring it' says JP Nadda

Trending Videos

Rishi Sunak and family to move back to 'smaller flat' above 10 Downing Street
13:47
T20 WC 2022: Team India has scored 186 runs in 20 overs
2:36
Himachal Election 2022: Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that 'UCC was remembered at the time of elections'?
6:33
T20 WC 2022: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs
4:1
Himachal Election 2022: 'We will make a new custom... then BJP will bring it' says JP Nadda
by election results 2022,bihar mokama,bypoll election 2022 live,bypoll results,bypoll election 2022 live bihar,bypoll election result,bihar bypoll election 2022,bihar bypoll election 2022 result,bypoll results 2022,bypoll election counting,vote counting live,Zee News,bihar mokama news,bihar mokama news live,bihar mokama chunav,bihar mokama counting,bihar mokama chunav result,bihar mokama election result 2022,Neelam Devi,neelam devi mokama,rjd wins mokama,