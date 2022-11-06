हिन्दी
Gopalganj By Election: BJP's Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj
Updated:
Nov 06, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
BJP candidate from Gopalganj, Kusum Devi has won the election. He defeated RJD candidate Mohan Gupta by more than 2183 thousand votes.
